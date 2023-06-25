Proffitt, Alma

Proffitt (Samaha), Alma Marie



Alma Samaha Proffitt a native of Napoleonville, Louisiana and long-time resident of Lafayette, died Saturday, June 17, 2023 at her daughter's home in Middletown, Ohio. Alma grew up in Houma, Louisiana, and graduated from Terrebonne High in 1945. She later met and married geophysicist Jack Proffitt and moved with him to several states as well as Alberta, Canada and London, England. In 1981 they returned to South Louisiana where they built a home on five acres with a pond near Sunset. They loved their years in the country but moved to Lafayette in 2003 when the property became too much to manage. She and Jack were married for 72 years. For many years Alma was an active member of the service group, Chez Ami, and of Our Lady of Wisdom parish. While in Sunset, she was among the founders of the St. Landry Community Library. She was a scratch bridge player, gardener, and a hostess to the very end. She is survived by her daughter, Priscilla (Mike) Lane of Middletown, Ohio, and her son Stephen Proffitt of Idyllwild, California; grandchildren Megan Lane Patrick of Cincinnati, Jackson Proffitt of Los Angeles, Geoffrey Lane (Jessica Kichler) and great-grandson Calvin Lane of Windsor, Ontario. She is also survived by two beloved sisters-in-law, Mary Samaha and Janet Seright; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her parents, Eurine Kern Samaha and N.T. Samaha; five brothers, Michel, Sidney, Aldon, Charles and M. J. Samaha; four sisters, Gertie Dumez, Josie Domangue, Irene Bourg and Anna Mae Songy. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Woodside Cemetery. Instead of flowers for her, Miss Alma hoped you would buy a bouquet for yourself and enjoy it in her memory. The family requests donations to Hospice Care of Middletown who provided incomparable care for her and Jack for a total of 22 months https://hospicecareofmiddletown.org/donate or South St. Landry Parish Library https://www.southstlandrylibrary.com/. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Proffitt family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.





