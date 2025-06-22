Proehl, Sue



Sue L. Proehl, age 89, of Loveland, Colorado, formerly of Union, passed on October 9, 2024. She was born to the late James W. and Wanda L. (Ange) Egan on June 23, 1935. Sue was a graduate of Miamisburg High School, class of 1953. She was a member of Mt Calvary Lutheran Church and the Greenview Garden Club. Sue worked at Rike's on floor and window displays, leading to her future husband, Ronald. Sue was a certified Water Safet Instructor (WSI) and taught dozens of children to swim in Trotwood. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, golf, and cooking. Sue is survived by her Son: Kraig (Susan) Proehl; Grandchildren: Katherine (Luke), Christopher (Brittany), Benjamin, Kyle (Catherine), and Kelly (Jake); along with numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her Husband of 54 years: Ronald L. Proehl; Daughter: Karen Reynolds; and Sister: Saundra Remley. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 27th at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd, Englewood). Inurnment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens (7217 National Rd, Brookville) The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00 am until the time of service. Services are entrusted to Kindred Funeral Home. To make online condolences please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



