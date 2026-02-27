Priscilla Dodson

Dodson (Sarver), Priscilla Jane



Priscilla Jane (Sarver) Dodson went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love, devotion, and unwavering support for her family and community.



Priscilla was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend. Her family was the center of her world. She was her children's and grandchildren's biggest supporter-whether it was a sporting event, a school function, or any special activity, you could always count on seeing her there. She rarely missed a moment and cherished every opportunity to cheer on those she loved.



Priscilla never met a stranger. She was often the first to lend a helping hand, offering kindness and generosity wherever it was needed. Her warmth, welcoming spirit, and boundless energy touched countless lives. Even in her passing, those who knew her smile knowing she likely "went into heaven sliding," as she was never one to let grass grow under her feet.



She is preceded in death by her parents Carl Sarver and Rachel Ann (Harlacher) Sarver Minnich and her husband Dick Minnich; brother Bob Sarver; grandson Wade Dodson.



She is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Dick Dodson; her sons, Jeff Dodson and Tad Dodson; her daughter-in-law, Maggie Dodson; her grandchildren, Darion Dodson, Emma Dodson, and Zach Dodson; her great-grandson, Noah Dodson; and her brothers and sisters-in-law Jim Sarver (Tracy) and Tom Sarver (Sandy); sister-in-law Joyce Sarver; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Nancy and Gary Garrett. She also leaves behind many extended family members and dear friends who will miss her deeply.



Priscilla was a lifelong member of the United Church of Christ in West Milton. She graduated from Milton-Union in 1965 and went on to graduate from Miami Jacobs Junior College. She worked for the Village of West Milton, served as Treasurer for West Milton, Bradford, and Eaton Schools. She was also a proud member of the Rainbow Girls and Eastern Stars.



Though she will be greatly missed, her love, faith, and vibrant spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of all.



Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home (her childhood home), 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. Burial will follow in the family cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Monday, March 2, 2026 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Milton-Union Alumni Association. Online memories of Priscilla may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



