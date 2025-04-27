Prier, Elmon

Prier, Rev. Elmon



Rev. Elmon W. Prier of Middletown, OH passed away April 20th at the age of 78. He is the proud father of El-Mon Jamil, Darius Derron (Ana Lucia) and Andre Smith (Dee). Brother of Clifford Lowery, Jr (Annette) and Michelle Lowery and grandfather of 4. Friends and family can visit with the family on Sat May 3rd at United Missionary Baptist Church 719 18th Ave. Middletown, OH from 10am until the hour of service of 12pm. Interment to follow service at Woodside Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Preston Charles Funeral Home.



