X
Dark Mode Toggle

PRICE, Ryan

Obituaries
2 hours ago

PRICE, Ryan Dale

Age 48, of Brookville, died suddenly on January 29, 2023, of heart attack. Ryan loved his boys, family, hunting, fishing, football, volleyball, four wheeling, cornhole league and being a pee wee football coach. He worked for Center Point Energy for the past 15 years. Ryan was a member of the V.F.W. Post 3288 and played football for West Virginia University from 1993 to 1998. Ryan is preceded in death by his father, Dan Price. Surviving Ryan is his children, Cory Weaver and Briggs Price; mother, Donna Price; brother, Brent Price (Kelly); nephews, Von, Brock and Dane Price; girlfriend, Susan Sease; aunts, Pam Gerkovich (Gary), Cindy Thome (Ken); uncle, Jerry James; cousins and many numerous friends. Many thanks go out to the BK Foundation, the Brookville V.F.W. and the Brookville AM VETS. Visitation for Ryan will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2003 with interment to follow in Arlington Cemetery, Brookville, OH.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SCHIELTZ, Rita
2
FLEMING, Carl
3
FILBRUN, Doris
4
WICKER, Alma
5
SPICER, Marina
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top