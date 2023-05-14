X

Price, Jeralyn

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Price, Jeralyn Joan "Jeri"

PRICE, Jeralyn Joan "Jeri", age 88, of Vandalia, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023 at The Hospice of Dayton. Jeri was a Secretary with Production Engineering, retiring after over 50 years of service. She is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Debra & Dennis Prugh of Huber Heights, Tracey & Jack Fuller of Vandalia, and Melanie & Kevin Kaney of Tipp City; brother; 6 grandsons, many great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Dayton (Huber Heights), OH

45424

https://www.markerheller.com

In Other News
1
Mounts, Bryan
2
Dale, Lois
3
Hanby, Virginia
4
Newkirk, Erin
5
Kessler, Kenneth
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top