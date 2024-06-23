Price, Edna

Edna M. Price, age 93 of Dayton, passed away on 6/13/2024. Born 1/16/2024 in Centerville to the late Amos & Cora. Preceded in death by spouse, Melvin; children, Steven (Ann) & Donna (Dale); brothers, Lester & Charles. Edna is survived by her children, Kay (Chuck) Hemming, Jean (Tom) Van Winkle & Mick (Vicky) Price. She is also survived by several grandchildren. Visitation held from 11AM-12PM on Wednesday, 6/26/2024 at Newcomer Funeral Home (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 pm. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com for online guest book.

