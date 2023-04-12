Preston, Dale Benjamin



PRESTON, Dale (Benny) Age 83 of Monterey, TN passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Dale was born in Dayton, Ohio on June 29, 1939, to the late Dale and Alta Preston and spent 82 years in Ohio, recently moving from Lebanon Ohio to Tennessee. He grew up in West Carrollton and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Dale cherished spending time with family, friends and the great outdoors. He was married for 57 years to Betty (LeHew), who proceeded him in death on Friday, November 18, 2016. He was also proceeded in death by his son; Jonathan Preston (Suelan Black), on May 15, 2019; sister Linda (Preston) Blatz on September 3, 2014. He is survived by; daughter, Kay (Kenny Chitwood) Preston of Monterey, TN; son, Craig (Elena Pape) Preston of Upton, MA; six grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at11:00 am, April 22, 2023, at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton, Ohio.

