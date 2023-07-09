Pressler, Elinor

Pressler (Flanagan), Elinor Marie



Elinor M. Pressler, age 72, of Middletown, OH, passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer.







Ellie was born on March 9, 1951, in Lawrence, Massachusetts to the late Walter and Jennie Flanagan. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband and Buddy, Ken Pressler. She leaves behind a family whom she loved fiercely. This includes her daughter Jennifer (Lucas) McNeil, of Franklin, her step-son Joseph (Leanna) Pressler of Jacksonburg, and her grandchildren Messer and Larkin McNeil, and Sydney (Ryan) Forbush. She is survived by her sister Joan French of Danville, Virginia, brother-in-law Tom (Bev) Pressler of Middletown, sister-in-law Bonnie (John) Davies of Miamisburg, and several nieces and nephews.



The family will receive visitors to celebrate Ellie's life between 5:30 and 7:30 on July 14th at Anderson Funeral Home,1357 East Second Street in Franklin. It will end with words and a prayer by Dennis McNeil.



In lieu of flowers,the family asks donations be sent to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, Crisis Care 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.



