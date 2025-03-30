Prentice, Mae

Prentice (Konishi), Mae Chisae



Age 97, passed away Sunday March 23, 2025. She is survived by her daughter Leilani (Ronald) Ray. Visitation will be Tuesday April 1st from 5:00pm until the time of service (7:00pm) at Avance Funeral Home, Fairfield, OH; Memorials can be made to the Hamilton Community Foundation, (Bill and Mae Prentice Scholarship Fund, c/o Hamilton Community Foundation, 319 N. Third Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. www.avancefuneralhome.com



