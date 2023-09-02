Pratt, William "Bill"



William "Bill" Pratt, age 55 of Union Township, Clermont County passed away on August 27, 2023. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 6, 1968 the son of Robert and Alice (Morgan) Pratt. Bill worked as a painter and owned his own business, Pratt Professional Painting Company for over 20 years. He loved being a father and enjoyed fishing with his kids. He is survived by his children Nicholas, Evan and Natalie Pratt; his mother Alice; one brother Steven (Ginny) Pratt; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert and his wife, Katrina M. 'Trina' Pratt (nee Losekamp). A visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd. Ross, Ohio on Saturday, September 2, 2023 from 10:00  11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Venice Cemetery. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com



