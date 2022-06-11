PRATT, William T.



Age 97, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022. He was born May 13, 1924, in Barton, OH, the son of Cecil and Mabel (Munn) Pratt. William worked at Riverside Concrete before beginning his career as a machinist at Armco Steel. He enjoyed



gardening and doing handiwork around the house. In



addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Marion Pratt; son, Tom Pratt; and sister, Ruth Seitter.



William is survived by his daughter, Deborah (Blair) Daniels; granddaughter, Brandi Hinders; grandson, Justin (Krista)



Daniels; great-grandsons, Landen, Brenner, Lincoln and



Lawson. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1pm, on



Saturday, June 11, 2022, Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 800 South Detroit Avenue, Toledo, OH 43609 or First United



Methodist Church, 120 South Broad St., Middletown, OH 45044. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

