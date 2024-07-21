Pratt, Luther

Pratt Jr., Luther Gaines



Luther Gaines Pratt Jr., age 88, of Middletown, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19th, 2024, at home with his son, Tom and caregiver, Brandi by his side.







Luther was born, May 1, 1936, the son of Alfred Luther Pratt and Flora Elizabeth 'Betty' Pratt. A native of Middletown, Ohio, Luther graduated from Middletown High School, went to The Ohio State University, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management from University of Cincinnati in 1972. Luther also entered the Army National Guard in 1969 and served for many years. He worked at Armco, starting as a summer intern in 1954, and worked his way through numerous apprenticeships to earn his electrician's license. Luther held numerous positions at Armco including electrical construction, Turn Foreman in Coil Paint, Superintendent of Shops at Middletown Plant, and various other positions, eventually heading up Mobile Maintenance and Shops. He retired after 43 years from Armco/AK Steel in 1999. He was an active member of the Jaycees and was a mason in the Middletown Masonic temple.







He loved golfing, spending time in Naples FL at Countryside and Wildwood Golf Club in Middletown, OH. Luther was an enthusiastic Buckeye, attending games with his friends and always rooting them to victory. Those who knew him cherished his unique and infectious sense of humor and kind and compassionate ways. Luther always tried to lift people up. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, and treasured spending time with them.







Luther is predeceased by his wife Evelyn and his brother and sister-in-law Ronnie and Carolyn Pratt. He is survived by his children, Sara Pratt, Polly (Bill) Woltz, and Tom Pratt, grandchildren: Ashley (Clinton) Huntsman, Whitney Woltz, Thomas Pratt. stepchildren: Michelle (Tim) Dawson, and Michael (Rebecca) Hall and step-grandchildren: Garrett, Brendan, Ian, Aidan, and Finn.







Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2024 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044, followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery, 1401 S. Woodside Boulevard, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Reception following from 4-7 pm. For more information please contact Sara Pratt.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: The Ohio State University Belford Center for Spinal Cord Injury, Fund# 316295 The Ohio State University Foundation, University Square North, 14 E. 15th Ave. Columbus, OH 43201 or gifts@osu.edu



