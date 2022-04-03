POWERS, Susan F.



74, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2022, surrounded by her family and loved ones.



Susan felt fortunate to have worked with the best coworkers during her time at Avon, the Butler County Prosecutors Office for John Holcomb and Judge Andrew Nastoff, and finally at Lakota Plains Junior High School.



She enjoyed spending time at the lake and cruising in the Corvette with her husband Chas, connecting on Facebook with old friends, and doing anything with her grandchildren. Susan was completely devoted to the happiness of those she cared for and found great joy in the successes and triumphs those she loved. She will be missed dearly and never forgotten.



Susan is survived by her husband Chas, sister Joy, brother Dennis, two children Fawn (Chris) and Chuck (Dani) and two grandchildren Paxton and Taylor.



A short graveside ceremony followed by a Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m on April 6th, 2022 at the Rose Hill Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to the family at



www.rosehillfunerals.com