POWERS, Sheila Ann



Age 64, of Camden, Ohio, died Sunday, January 15, 2023, at her residence. She was born on February 10, 1958, in Hamilton, Ohio, daughter of the late Donald Orville and Catherine Laverne (Meece) Reeder.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Larry L. Eliton, Kathy L. Lyttaker, Donald O. Reeder, Jr., Rickie Reeder, Diane Oglesby, and Jackie Hutchison.



Survived by her husband, Joe Powers; sons and daughters-in-law, Joey Alan (Danielle), Jason (Angela) and Shawn; grandchildren, Caden, Meleah, Colten, Jayla, Marissa, and Aaliyha; nieces and nephews.



A Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family in Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio.



Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home, Eaton, Ohio.



