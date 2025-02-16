Powell, Phyills

Powell (Durham), Phyills Illene



Phyllis Ilene nee Durham Powell



On December 27th 2024, Phyllis Ilene nee Durham Powell, passed away peacefully in her sleep, in Dayton, Ohio. She was 93 years old.



Phyllis was born to Leslie and Genevieve (Everett) Durham on March 4, 1931 in Lamont, IA the youngest of four children. She was orphaned at 12 and raised by an aunt, Pearl and then a guardian, Margarite Stein. After Phyllis graduated high school she attended Simpson College, Indianola, IA completing her Associate Degree before moving to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, IA where she completed her studies and received her Registered Nursing degree.



Phyllis married Harold Powell in May 1952, together they had three sons, Ray, Craig and Fred. They celebrated their 70th anniversary in May 2022.



Phyllis worked as a nurse until she and Harold took an overseas assignment in 1957, moving the family to the Philippines; in 1960 to India; in 1963 to Thailand; 1966 to Australia. The family returned to Des Moines in 1972. Three more moves took them to Dayton, OH; Pottstown, PA; and Decatur, IL. Retirement brought them back to Dayton, OH.



Phyllis was active over the years with raising her sons, working as a nurse and volunteer work, usually involving animals in local shelters and zoos. Phyllis enjoyed knitting, making many blankets for family and friends over the years. She made stained glass, which she sold at craft fairs. She also enjoyed cards, playing with family and in organized groups. She and Harold traveled for many years  Florida in the winter and to see their family living across the country.



Phyllis is survived by her three sons Ray (Carol), Craig (Christine) and Fred (Michele); six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.



Phyllis will be remembered as a strong woman who loved her family and friends. She lived around the world, but always kept her rural roots, enjoying gardening and bird watching. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.



