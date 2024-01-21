Powell, Marcia A.



Marcia A. Powell age 51 of Hamilton passed away on Thursday January 18, 2024. She was born on August 19, 1972 in Hamilton the daughter of Michael Myers and the late Rosalie (nee Bloom) Sebald. Marcia is survived by her father Michael (Sissy Durbin) Myers; four children Adel Powell, Jacob Powell, Danyelle Rogers, and Chance Hollingsworth; seven siblings Dennis Lipps, Christy (the late Jason) McWhorter, Michael (Bobbie) Myers, Suzzanne (Samuel) Shepherd, Steven (fiancé Kelly Snyder) Myers, Jennifer (Derek) Tribby, and Cynthia Myers; her significant other, Matt Wirtley. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family, and close friends. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. A celebration of life will take place on Sunday January 28, 2024 at The Fraternal Order of Eagles 117 Smalley Blvd Hamilton 45013 at 2:30PM. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



