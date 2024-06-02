POWELL, Carrie M.



POWELL, Carrie M., 65, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2024 in her home. She was born May 11, 1959 in Springfield the daughter of David and Abigail (Doyle) Powell. Carrie was a 1977 graduate of Catholic Central High School. She worked for the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services for 32 years before retiring and lived in Columbus for nearly 40 years. Carrie was an avid gardener, traveler and animal lover. Survivors in addition to her mother, Abigail Powell, include two sisters, Lisa (Dan) Bourke and Abigail (Dave) Zeller; five nieces and nephews, Daniel Bourke, Maggie (Chris) Bochtler, Brian (Julia) Bourke, Noah (Sarah) Zeller and Lauren Zeller and three great nieces and one great nephew. She was preceded in death by her father, David in 2002. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday in St. Raphael Catholic Church. Inurnment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to your local animal shelter. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



