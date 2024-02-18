Potter, Layman

Potter, Layman J.

age 82, passed away on February 9, 2024. He was born on February 14, 1941 in Coeburn, VA to the late Lelia and Layman Potter Sr. He was a loving father, grandfather, life long coin and stamp collector. He graduated from Miami Oxford, Army Veteran, 30 year civilian service AFLCMC. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 22, 2024 from 2pm - 3pm with memorial service to follow, Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd.

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

