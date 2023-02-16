POTEET, Darrell

POTEET, Jr., Darrell Ray



Age 52, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly Monday, January 9, 2023, at his residence. Darrell was a laboratory technician at Dayton Children's Hospital and a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his father, Darrell Ray Poteet Sr. and niece, Madison Rose Mitchell. Darrell is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Sherri L. Poteet; mother, Patricia Poteet Ely; sisters, Cynthia Miller, Misty Mitchell, Billie Ely; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike.

