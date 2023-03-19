Potasky, Richard



Age 78, of Englewood, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023. Richard was born in Dayton to Jack E. & Ruth (Ricky) Potasky. Richard graduated from Fairview High School where he was a stand out basketball player and received his Bachelors Degree from the University of Tulsa where he played Division 1 basketball. Richard owned Richard Potasky Jewelers from 1973-1996 and was a successful real estate broker for Vic Green Realty for many years after. He was preceded in death by his significant other of 35 years, Jean Ann Walther, sister, Elaine H. Williamson and niece Elizabeth Lautzenhiser. Richard is survived by his beloved daughters, Jill E. Potasky of Dayton, Randi Potasky (Trevor Shannon) of Mason; grandchildren, Andrew and Jonathan Levin, Rory, Taylor & Ashley Shannon; and brother-in-law, Ronald Williamson of CT. Graveside service will be held 10 AM on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Riverview Cemetery, 1809 West Schantz Avenue with Rabbi Karen Bodney-Halasz officiating. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life, Sunday, March 26 at the home of Randi Potasky & Trevor Shannon in Mason. Please rsvp http://evite.me/stbfmYXwjp. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Resident Home Association, 3661 Salem Avenue, Dayton, OH 45406 in Richard's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.

