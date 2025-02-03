Postlewait, Clara

Postlewait (Madden), Clara "Helen"



Clara Helen Postlewait, age 91, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2025.



Born March 26, 1933 in a "shack in the hollers of Kentucky", her family moved to Hamilton, Ohio in her teen years, where she graduated from high school and met and married her devoted husband, Joseph B. Postlewait, who preceded her in death in December 2007. She was also preceded in death by their daughter, Betty Jo, in 1967.



Helen is survived by two daughters, Linda (Gary) Fisher, of Milford Center, Ohio and Barbara (David) Bunger of Germantown, Ohio, grandchildren Leslie (Jim) Kuebler, Stephanie Fisher, Rebecca (Sean) Plowman and Joseph (Leah) Bunger, and six great-grandchildren with another on the way!



A private time of remembrance will be held at the convenience of the family, who ask that those wishing to make a memorial contribution do so to The Hope Center, 123 N. Court St., Marysville OH 43040. The family thanks the staff of Loving Care Hospice for their kind and compassionate support during the last three months. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. A condolence page is available at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.



