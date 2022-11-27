PORTER, SCHERREL

PORTER,



Age 75, of Fairfield Township, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born in Hamilton of July 23, 1947, the daughter of Gene and Virginia (Rooke) McKenney. She was a 1965 graduate of Taft High School and graduated from Miami University in 1969 with a degree in Education. She later received a Master's Degree from Miami. Taffy married Ronald Porter in Fairfield on September 21, 1968. She had been employed 30 years as a Middle School Educator for the Hamilton City Schools at Wilson and Garfield, retiring in 2010. She is survived by her husband, Ronald; her children, Jill Levenderis of Oxford, Andrea Mehlman of Eaton, and Jesse Porter of Cincinnati; four grandchildren, Max and Kai Levenderis and Andrew and Talan Mehlman and her precious dog, Willie. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister, Jean. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. Memorials may be directed to a favorite charity in her memory. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

