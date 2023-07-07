Poplin, Ellen



Ellen Poplin, 91, of Trenton, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at her home. She was born in Breathitt County, Kentucky on June 13, 1932. Ellen had worked as a machine operator for Square D. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Trenton. Ellen loved her family and will be greatly missed by her children, Sherrie Taylor, Bob Poplin, Jr., Gene Poplin, Daryl (Connie) Poplin & Kim (Bob Auffert) Poplin; half-sister, Linda Kay Juratovic; grandchildren, Dannie, Stacie, Crystal, Sean, Olivia, Victoria, Sophia & Bruce; and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. "Bob" Poplin; mother, Cecilia (Manns) Shaw; brother, T.C. Manns; and grandson, Robert W. Poplin. Memorial Service will be Monday, July 10, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Deacon Tammy Eady officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 311 N. Miami St, Trenton, OH 45067 - OR - Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St, Suite B, Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



