Pope, Janette

Pope (Hogg), Janette



Lois Janette Pope, 97, passed peacefully on February 20, 2025, at Liberty Place Memory Care, a fitting, gentle exit for a woman who managed to outlast not only her own era but also the technological revolution (she never once traded a computer or cell phone for her cosmetics counter). Born in the family farmhouse in Cumberland, Ky., as the youngest daughter of William Cullen Hogg and Susie (Brown) Hogg, Janette arrived with a twinkle in her eye and a family tree so large that her seven siblings Wendell, Clyde, James, Howard, Geneva, Junior and Jean (William Cullen and Bruce had already taken their final bow) spoiled her with love and affection. In 1952, she married James Pope, embarking on a life that whisked her away to Hamilton, Ohio, where her husband's work as a chemist for National Lead sparked a journey of community engagement. Janette quickly became a fixture at the Hamilton YWCA-serving on its Board of Directors-and later carried her vibrant energy to Fairfield when the family moved there in 1964. Whether volunteering with the Fairfield YWCA, Fairfield High School's Athletic Department or lending her wise counsel on the Rolling Hills Country Club Board, Janette's dedication was as unmistakable as her refusal to ever check an email. While managing the dining room at a Holiday Inn in Fairfield, she opened Janette's Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio and Boutique in Hicks Manor-a venture that soon expanded with a second store on Hamilton's west side. Janette kept her store running until the ripe age of 92, proving that good taste and a helpful attitude never go out of style. She is lovingly survived by her daughter Doris Baughman (Randall Jackson), son James Michael "Mike" Pope (Helen Bisdorf), granddaughter Katrina Bogie (Steve), great-granddaughter Ashley Schmidt (Martin), and great-grandson Justin Bogie, along with many nieces and nephews who cherished her guidance. Notably, niece Judy Stark who was like a daughter and lived with Janette until she got married, and niece Susie Lee with her husband Jim (who sent thoughtful crafts and gifts from Detroit) are just another way of keeping her legacy delightfully alive. Our family remains forever grateful to the expert, ever-supportive staff at Liberty Place Memory Care and the compassionate team at Hospice of Heartland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3960 Red Bank Rd., Suite 140, Cincinnati, Ohio 45227, a fitting tribute to a woman who believed in caring for others as much as she cared for her own timeless style. A celebration of Janette's remarkable life will be held on Saturday, March 8, at Avance Funeral Home in Fairfield, OH, with visitation from 10:00Noon, a service at Noon, and burial to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. May we remember Janette for her enduring spirit and the gentle reminder that sometimes, the best way to live is with a twinkle in the eye, a sense of style, and a refusal to let the modern world rush you by. www.avancefuneralhome.com



