Poole, Rahn Zachary "Zach"



Poole, Rahn Zachary "Zach", 31 of Springfield, passed away on Monday, November 20, 2023. He was born in Springfield on September 9, 1992. He was preceded in death by Rhydyn Rae Palomino, whom he loved like his son. Survivors include his mother, Diana (Thrasher) Poole, who never gave up on her child and stood by his side every step of the way; father and step-mother, Rahn D., who Zach loved unconditionally and Jacki Poole; sister, Stacy "Sis" Poole, that he cherished and knew he could call on at any time and fiancé, Adrian Jaynes; soulmate, Bianca Palomino and their daughter, Rhylyn Faith Rae Poole, the gleam of her father's eye and niece, Kiara Rice and nephew, Maddix Jaynes, who he loved and adored, as they did him; Kiara's papaw, Stacy Rice, who extended his love for Zach throughout many years of his life. Zach was an amazing young man, whose smirky smile would light up a room. He was kind, respectful, hardworking and very over protective of his loved ones. And might I add, he had some serious mad skills on the roller rink and he had one of the highest insane backflips. Zach was a master of many crafts. Zach did not deserve to leave this life so early. He loved his family immensely. His funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Mr. Steve Bowman officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.



