POOLE, Alicia Fae Graf



June 3, 1939 - June 1, 2022



Died Wednesday June 1, 2022, in Bradenton, FL. She was born June 3, 1939, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frank J. and Versamae (Saunders) Graf. Her husband of 32 years, William Russell Poole, predeceased Alicia in 2021. She is survived by two sisters, Teresa Ann (Graf) Dudon of Powell, OH, and Mary Ann (Graf) Silness of Springfield, OH; step-sons, Charles E. Poole, Darryl T. Poole, Kevin L. Poole, Luther A. Poole, and William R. Poole III; 5 nieces and two nephews.



She was a 1957 graduate of Catholic Central High School, Springfield, OH, and attended Ohio University, Athens, OH. Alicia was very active in the St. Vincent DePaul charitable organization and her local church, Ss. Peter and Paul the Apostles Catholic Church of Bradenton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Ss. Peter and Paul the Apostles Catholic Church at a date to be determined.



The family is forever grateful for the heartfelt extraordinary care of the Hospice of Lakewood Ranch, FL. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. A remembrance donation may be made to your local Alzheimer's organization or Hospice of Lakewood Ranch, FL.



