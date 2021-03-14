X

POLYCHRONIS, Maria

ajc.com

Obituaries | 8 hours ago

POLYCHRONIS, Maria

Age 91, of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Maria was a retired seamstress from Elder Beerman

after many years, a member of The Annunciation Greek

Orthodox Church and the Philoptochos Society. She was

preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vasilios "Bill"; and four siblings. Maria is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Ifigenia and Daniel Poling of Kettering, and many other relatives and friends. Private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 17 at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church with Father Joseph Gingrich officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton or The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Maria's memory. Funeral arrangements Marker and Heller Funeral Homes, North Main St. Chapel.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

1706 N Main St

Dayton, OH

45405

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.