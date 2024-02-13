Polster, Ian Nicholas



Ian Nicholas Polster, renowned musician, composer, and educator, passed away on February 10, 2024. Born on November 30, 1938, to Miriam Berman Polster and Leo Ary Polster, Ian leaves behind a legacy marked by his profound contributions to jazz and classical music pedagogy, composition, and performance on a regional, national, and global scale.



Ian's prowess as a trombonist earned him a place among the nation's leading entertainers, performing with renowned orchestras and artists, including the Stan Kenton Orchestra, Nelson Riddle, and Henry Mancini. He showcased his exceptional musicality and skill for over 50 years as principal trombonist of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. He headed the Springfield Symphony Big Band and later the Ian Polster Jazz Orchestra for many years, further solidifying his reputation as a versatile and accomplished musician.



As a composer, Ian's talent was exceptional, with over 100 commissioned works and numerous published arrangements gracing the repertoire of bands and orchestras worldwide. Leonard Bernstein granted him the honor of permission to write the first concert band arrangement of the dances from "West Side Story". In 2014, Ian conducted a concert of popular American music with the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The program featured Polster's own arrangement of Irving Berlin's "That's Entertainment." Ian's compositions and arrangements were not only performed but also recorded and broadcast globally.



Ian's career as an educator spanned decades, during which he shared his passion for music with students from Xenia,Ohio to Kiev, Ukraine. After earning his undergraduate and graduate music degrees from Ohio State University, his teaching career began as Director of Instrumental Music for the Xenia City Schools from 1961-66. He was Associate Director of Bands at The Ohio State University from 1966-67, and Director of Instrumental Music and Chairman of Music Theory at Central State University from 1967-70. He then joined the faculty at Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio in 1970, where, until his retirement in 2004, he taught a diverse range of courses, including music composition, theory, and jazz styles, leaving an indelible mark on countless aspiring musicians. Additionally, Ian authored or contributed to over 20 books and monographs on music theory and composition, showcasing his expertise and dedication to advancing musical education.



Beyond performance, composition and teaching, Ian served as a conductor for various ensembles, including the Springfield Concert Band, Springfield Youth Symphony and as Assistant Director of The Ohio State University Marching Band Alumni. His travels took him to prestigious venues worldwide, including the Rose Bowl, Hawaii, Germany, Japan, and Ukraine, where he conducted the first performances of 'West Side Story' in Kiev as a guest of the Tchaikovsky National Conservatory of Music.



Ian is survived by his children Laura (Eric) Jolley, Marc (Gerd) Polster, and Mara (Chris) Polster-Wilson, his brother, Ron Polster, as well as his grandchildren Ryan (Adrienne) Jolley, Joshua (Crystal) Jolley, Devon (Mark) Duffy, Leah, Ethan and Anna Polster, M and Nate Wilson, his great-grandchildren Jackson and Ava Jolley, and his nieces and nephews. Ian was preceded in death by his mother, Miriam, his father, Leo, his sister, Beva, and his brother, Steve. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and remembered not only as a musician and educator, but also as a visionary whose passion for music enriched the lives of many. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of musicians to come.



The family expresses gratitude to the compassionate caregivers at Comfort Keepers, most notably Tiera Davis, to the staff of Wooded Glen Health Facility, and to Hospice of Ohio. In accordance with Ian's wishes, there will be no formal service at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ian's memory may be made to The Springfield Symphony Orchestra, The Ohio State University School of Music, Wittenberg University School of Music, or Hospice of Ohio.



