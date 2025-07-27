Pollard, Paul Lee



Paul Lee Pollard passed away on July 12, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of love, service, and dedication. Paul was born on September 1, 1944, in Blytheville, Arkansas, and was later raised by his older brother Joe in Gary, Indiana, where he also met the love of his life, Patricia. A proud veteran, Paul served his country in the United States Air Force as an Aerospace Ground Equipment Repairman, where he dedicated 20 years of his life to military service. A visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 6:00pm, with a service starting at 6:00pm on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, Ohio. Paul will be laid to rest on Friday, August 1, 2025 at Dayton National Cemetery. To share a memory of Paul or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



