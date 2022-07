POLLARD, Dan



81, of Beavercreek, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Garnet, in April, 2018. A visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton – Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio, on Saturday, July 30 from 2-4 PM to celebrate their lives and honor their memories. To share a special memory of Dan or leave a message for his family, please visit:



