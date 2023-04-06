Polansky, Eric

Polansky, Dr. Eric



Dr. Eric Polansky was a cherished member of the community and a dedicated healthcare professional who touched the lives of many. His untimely passing has left a void that will be deeply felt by all those who knew him. Eric was a kind and compassionate person who put the needs of others before his own. His patients and staff were more than just patients and staff; they were family. Eric's tireless dedication to his practice and his patients was evident in the way he went above and beyond to ensure they received the best care possible.



In addition to his professional achievements, Eric was a devoted family man who treasured spending time with his wife, children, and extended family. He loved to explore new places and make memories with his loved ones. Eric's zest for life was contagious, and his enthusiasm for adventure inspired those around him. He will be remembered for his warm smile, his infectious laugh, and unwavering commitment to helping others.



The passing of Dr. Eric Polansky is a tremendous loss to the medical community, his family, and all those who were fortunate enough to know him. His legacy of kindness, dedication, and compassion will live on through the countless lives he touched during his short time on earth. Eric will be deeply missed, but his spirit will continue to inspire and uplift all those who were blessed to have him in their lives.



Dr. Eric John Polansky, 66, left this earth too soon on April 2, 2023. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Norma Anne (Hendryx) two sons John Michael and Jacob "Jake" Ryan, and daughter Alexis "Lexi" Rose, older sister Cynthia (James) Hughes younger sister Tamara (Myron) Lischak, Louise Walton, David (Monica) Hendryx, Bruce (Nita) Hendryx, Dr. Paula (Dr. Khaled Issa) Hendryx. Preceded in death by his parents Rosalee (Lanick) and John Polansky.



Born April 15, 1956 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, Eric graduated from Hermitage High School and went on to attend Edinboro University obtaining a Degree in Biology while on a track and field scholarship where he was an accomplished pole vaulter. His athletic career drew him to the field of medicine and attended Pennsylvania State University graduate school before graduating from Temple University earning a Doctor of Science in Podiatric Medicine. Eric continued his scholastic endeavors graduating from a comprehensive surgical residency program at Riverside Hospital, Toledo, Ohio. Dr. Polansky was the Founder and Director of the Advanced Foot and Ankle Care Centers, opening his first location in Sidney, in 1985, a second location in Piqua, (1987), a third location in Huber Heights (1988) and a fourth office in Troy (2010). He adored his patients and loved his staff and associates as if they were part of his family.



Dr. Polansky was board certified and an active member of both the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and the American Board of Podiatric Surgery and a Fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgery. He was proudly on staff at Wilson Hospital, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley North, Dayton, Ohio.



A self-made man, Eric began working as a paperboy in elementary school and lived his life with a passion for people, a voracious work ethic and an affinity for solving the impossible. Eric loved to be with his family and friends  enjoyed traveling, trying new restaurants and capturing his adventures and loved ones through his passion for photography. He had a love for animals and helping others  considered being a doctor one of the greatest joys and accomplishments  and had a knack for making new friends everywhere he went. He was a positive minded man who loved deeply with a kind heart and a sincere desire to make life better for everyone he met.



A visitation will be held Friday, April 7, 2023, from 1:00 PM until time of service at 4:00 PM at FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, Ohio 45371. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests condolences may be made in Eric's memory to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or the Miami County Humane Society, P.O. Box 789, Troy, Ohio 45373. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com.

