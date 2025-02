PODIAK, Ima Jean



Ima Jean Podiak, 89, of Kettering, passed away February 24, 2025. Visitation will be held on Thursday 5-7pm in the WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME- Bigger Rd., Kettering. Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 11:00 in the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. www.westbrockfuneralhome.com



