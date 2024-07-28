Plochocki, Joe

Plochocki, Jr., Joe



Joseph Henry Plochocki Jr., known affectionately as Joe, passed away peacefully with his wife and his children by his side on July 23, 2024 at the age of 80 in Dayton, OH, where he was also born on April 15, 1944. Joe is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 52 years, Wendy Conn Plochocki; his son, Joseph Plochocki III and wife Doreen; his daughter, Michelle Braun and her husband Roland; and his grandson, George A. Schroerluke; his sisters, Constance (Michael Joly) Fread and Rosie (Michael) Phillips. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and special friends who will miss him dearly. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Plochocki Sr., and his mother, Mary Fread Plochocki. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2024 from 9:30AM to 10:30AM with his memorial service beginning at 10:30AM at Newcomer Funeral Home  North Chapel. Visit www.NewcomerDayton.com for Joe's full obituary.



