springfield-news-sun logo
X

Playforth, Lena

ajc.com

Obituaries | 10 hours ago

PLAYFORTH, Lena Jewel

Beloved mother of Delbert Playforth. Loving grandmother of Tina (Travis) Thompson, Adam Lawhorn, BJ Lawhorn, and

Sarah (Jeff) Overton. Dear great-grandmother of Alexis Thompson, Gabe Lawhorn, Keira Kibbey, Kari Kibbey, Carl Clouse, Shawn Clouse, Corey Clouse, and Ethan Overton and great-great-grandson Blake Sharp. Cherished sister of Nell Wilson. Preceded in death by ten siblings, husband Everett Playforth; daughter Leona Lawhorn; Denzil Oldfield; and

parents William and Almedia Meddings. Lena passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at age 89. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, on Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 10am until time of funeral service at 1pm. Burial to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township

6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.

Liberty Township, OH

45044

https://www.hodappfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top