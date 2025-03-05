PLATT, Virginia M.



Virginia M. Platt, beloved by her family and friends, embarked on her new journey on March 1, 2025, surrounded by her husband, her four children, and her twin sister.







Virginia was born on February 3, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late William and Rita Platt. In 1956, the family moved to Wroe Avenue in Dayton, Ohio where she happily lived the majority of her boisterous life.







A voracious learner, Virginia attended Corpus Christi Elementary School then graduated from Julienne High School in 1970. She continued to Thomas Moore College where she served as Student Body President and graduated in 1974. She ultimately received her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Dayton School of Law in 1978.







An avid reader, she devoured everything Jane Austen wrote and was always reading a book or three. She belonged to two book clubs and delighted in sharing her thoughts on the book, author, or unrelated current events of the day.







A Daytonian to her core, Virginia's first jobs as a youth included washing dishes at Miami Valley Hospital and waitressing at the downtown Frisch's. After college, she taught at St. Rita's School for the Deaf in Cincinnati and during her Law School years she taught as an in-home tutor for Dayton Public Schools. Her legal career included work at several private law firms and as a staff attorney at the Dayton Legal Aid Office and at the Ohio Civil Rights Commission. From 1993, until her retirement in 2017, she served as an Assistant Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney. Her compassion for those in truly devastating circumstances buoyed her through the most challenging cases.







Virginia was deeply dedicated to her family and community. She spent years as a Girl Scout troop leader and Corpus Christi elementary school board member. Her joyful smile, laughter, and open heart drew friends to her throughout her life, especially at the 2nd Street Market where she spent most weekends having a raucously grand time. As an enthusiastic athlete/fan, she spent many years playing, coaching, and watching sports. She loved playing Rec League volleyball at Corpus Christi and coaching Five Oaks tee-ball and CYO boy's volleyball. She energetically supported and cheered on all her children as they competed in innumerable baseball, football, soccer, softball and volleyball games as well as fencing bouts and rowing regattas. Her father, a Notre Dame alum, instilled in her a love of Fighting Irish football as well as heckling opposing batters and umpires at Reds and Dragons games - wherein she demonstrated exceptional skill. Curious about athletes slightly better than her children, she was a fan at the 1990 World Series, the 1990 U.S. Olympic Festival, the 1994 Men's World Cup, the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, and years of Dayton Flyers games. She especially enjoyed the fall racing season at Keeneland Park in Lexington, Kentucky. In her retirement, you could find her swimming at Miami Valley Country Club and Dayton's Dabney Pool.







Virginia had boundless creativity and drive. In just one night, she turned old curtains and lace into an exquisite Elizabethian gown. She crafted scores of Halloween costumes, decorations, and sweaters and baked delicious cakes for her children and grandchildren for cheerful celebrations over the years. She loved to garden, often growing bumper crops in the backyard and turning her porch and yard into flowered oases. Her vivaciousness made her a natural fit at any party and she was an amazing hostess for family and friends throwing everything from bridal shower teas to all night bashes at Club Gehres during the annual Wroe Avenue Block Party. While she was rarely the first to arrive, she was always the last to leave a great party with a smile on her face.







Though she loved Dayton, she never turned down an opportunity to travel. She had adventures in England, Italy, the Czech Republic, Sardinia, Croatia, Mexico, Canada, Jamaica and countless cities in the US. Recently, in 2022, her interest in her Irish roots took her to Ireland where she met with distant relatives. As a true believer in Women's Power, and despite her illness, last year she organized and led a group of 12 women to Broadway in New York City to watch an afternoon performance of the musical Suffs about the American Women's Suffrage Movement followed by dinner at Sardis. Through her passion and dedication, Virginia prepared the next generation and their daughters well to continue pressing forward.







A lifelong Democrat devoted to doing the hard work to make things better anywhere she could, she was active on many local election campaigns, never shied away from a protest or good argument, and most recently served as an attorney focused on Voter Protection. Knowing we deserve better, in January of 2017, she rallied a group of women to drive to Washington D.C. for the Women's March. And in recognition of her commitment and unyielding perseverance, she received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Montgomery County Democratic Party in 2024.







The four dogs in her life Brownie, Nupper, Daisy, and Rio, are wagging their tails as Virginia nears the Rainbow Bridge.







Virginia met her husband Daniel Gehres while both were attending law school. She agreed to marry Dan because he made her laugh and on May 30, 1981, at the University of Dayton Chapel they began their 43 years of marital bliss.







Virginia is survived by her husband Dan, daughter Lillian (Jake Keszler), sons Franklin (Carla Maragaño), Martin (Julie Forman), and Edmund. Her beloved grandchildren Juniper and Shackleton Keszler, Joaquín Gehres, and Isabel Gehres. Her siblings include Monica Yane, Andrea Dwyer, her twin sister Marigrace Ryan, William Platt, Jr., Marita Pettit, and Lawrence Platt, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their children.







Special thank you to Dr. Charles Bane and his staff for all the compassionate care shown to Virginia during her illness.







Visitation at Westbrock Funeral Home at 1712 Wayne Avenue on Thursday, March 6, 2025 from 5 to 8 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Corpus Christi Church at 527 Forest Avenue on Friday, March 7, 2025 at 10 am with Father James Schutte officiating. Virginia's final resting place will be St. Kateri Preserve at Calvary Cemetery.







In lieu of flowers, if so desired, please consider a contribution in Virginia's memory to Corner Cupboard Charities of Greater Dayton, 504 Xenia Avenue Dayton, Ohio 45410 or to aid in the freedom of Ukraine, visit u24.gov.ua.



Online condolences can be made at www.westbrockfuneralhome.com







To Virginia's many friends reading this we offer a final thought with a reworked quote from Dr. Seuss "Don't cry because she is gone. Smile because she was here."



Dear Virginia, Godspeed and fair winds until we meet again.



