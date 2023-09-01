Plaspohl, Karen

Karen Lynn Plaspohl, age 66, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. She was born on April 27, 1957 in Dayton, OH. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Loretta and Edward Plaspohl Sr. She is survived by her siblings, Edward (Mary Ann)Plaspohl Jr., Connie Plaspohl, David (Karen T.) Plaspohl, Timothy Plaspohl, Theresa (Randy) Babczak and Lisa (Carl) Stewart. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Karen will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Private services will be held for family.

