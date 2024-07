Plantz, III, George Thomas



George T. Plantz, III, 50, of Springfield, passed away July 7, 2024. Visitation 10-11 am Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with services at 11. Burial in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



