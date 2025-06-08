Pizzurro, Nunziato Jr. "Jack"



age 86, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2025, surrounded by the love of his family. Born on March 20, 1939, in New York, New York, Jack carried the vibrant spirit of his hometown throughout his life. He was a devoted husband to Anna Jeannine (Everling) for 46 years and a loving father to Jackie Pizzurro, Christie Roberson (Danny), Jack Pizzurro (Ashley), and Suzi Pizzurro. His pride and joy were his grandchildren David, Johnny, Cadence, Jenna, and Julianna. He proudly served in the United States Army. Jack worked as a Production Manager, where his strong work ethic and attention to detail left a lasting mark. For over 36 years, Jack was a faithful member of his church community, where he built lasting friendships and found strength in his faith. A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Centerville Community Church (10688 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Dayton, OH 45458), beginning at 10:00 AM, followed by a celebration of life service at 12:00 PM. For full remembrance please visit www.Routsong.com



