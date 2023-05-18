X

Pitstick, Virginia

Pitstick (Marsh), Virginia

Virginia (Marsh) Pitstick passed into the next phase of life on May 16, 2023. She was born in Springfield, OH on March 4, 1931 to Clifford B. and Cora V. Marsh. Her brother Clifford (Dottie) Marsh and sister June (Milt) Holtry predeceased her.

She is a graduate of Springfield High School, class of 1949. Virginia and William A. (Bill) Pitstick, who passed on in 2007, were married for nearly 57 years. She was a licensed real estate agent and bookkeeper. Virginia also provided volunteer service for many people for over 25 years. She did tax preparation for senior citizens and was in charge of the food pantry in Hillsboro.

Virginia and Bill are the parents of Mark (Andy) Pitstick, Tony (Debbi) Pitstick, and Nancy (Jack) Patton. They were blessed with six grandchildren: Amy (Kevin) Wilson, Lora (Morgan) Kendrick, Amanda (Jeff) Balster, Faith (Jamie) Norris, Doug (Hanna) Patton, Rae Lynn Pitstick, and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial for family and friends will be held. The family requests donations to their local food bank in lieu of flowers.

