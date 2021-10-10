springfield-news-sun logo
PITSTICK, Sharon Nadine

Entered this life on August 28, 1935, and departed on

Monday, October 4, 2021. She was a vivacious and energetic wife, mom, sister, daughter, grandma and great-grandma. Sharon made friends easily and was the life of a party. She had a generous heart and was important in so many lives. She married Leslie J. Pitstick on November 17, 1956, and soon along came daughter Michele Elaine (Massa) and son John

Leslie Pitstick. Many happy memories were made at home and on family vacations to Florida. She and Les eventually became snowbirds, where they spent many happy times on Siesta Key, close to John, who also departed this life too soon in 2013. We hope they are now reunited, laughing and happy. In

addition to Les and Michele, others left to cherish her life and spirit include son-in-law Tony Massa, grandsons Matt

(Stephanie) and Josh (Jackie) Massa, daughter-in-law Wendy (Whipp) Pitstick, granddaughter Tori Pitstick and grandson Jack Pitstick, great-grandchildren Maddie and Kaden Massa, Luca and Emma Massa, nephew Rick Berg and numerous

relatives and friends. There will be a private family gathering in the future. If desired, contributions may be made to

Affinity Care of Ohio or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.

