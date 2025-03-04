Pitcock, Glen W.



Pitcock, Glen W., 75, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2025 at the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Glen was born January 12, 1950 in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the son of Harold Lee and Iva Lou (Downing) Pitcock. He retired from Honda and loved spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include his loving wife, Brenda (Reed) Pitcock; four children, Chad (Heidi) Pitcock, Eric Pitcock, and bonus daughters, Tammy (Jamie) May and Stacey (Nils) Muladore; five grandchildren, Sophia, Sydney, Eden, Corrinne and Dylan; several great grandchildren; three siblings, Barry (Alicia) Mullins, Sue Stotler and Pam (Kerry) Harvey; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Toby. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Bruce, Doug, Tony and Jerry. His funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.



