Pirk, Thomas Bernard



Thomas Bernard Pirk, age 75 of Beavercreek, passed away Friday, April 25, 2025 at Village at the Greene. He was born June 16, 1949 in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the son of the late Bernard and Lucille Pirk. Tom retired from fire service in the early 90's. He volunteered as a coach in the Beavercreek School District for many years. He was a dedicated grandparent who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching them grow. Tom will be remembered for his love of fishing and his on-the-go supportive spirit. He was quick to smile and laugh and to see the humor in all things. Tom is survived by his wife of 54 years, Terry; three sons, Joshua Thomas (Valerie) Pirk, Jonathan Jason (Pamela) Pirk and James Edward (Emily) Pirk; grandchildren, Tristan, Wyatt, Tyler, Logan, Cody; and many other loving family members and friends. Visitation will be Monday, May 5, 2025 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm with a service to follow at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com