Pinson, Darrell



Pinson, Darrell Gene, age 77 of Troy, Ohio and recently of The Villages, Florida passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, from complications of diabetes. He was born on October 7, 1947 in Huntington, WV to the late Charles and Ailene (Clay) Pinson. He is survived by his loving Wife of 55 years: Paula Kay (Wall); Daughter: Pamela (Kevin) Jacobs of Oregon, Ohio; Son: Richard (Jami) Pinson of Loveland, Ohio; Grandchildren: Aubrey Jacobs, Kendall (Garrett) Anderson, Olivia Pinson, Rex Pinson, and Braxton Pinson; Brother: Bruce (Beverly) Pinson of West Milton, Ohio; Sister: Patricia (Don) Lightcap of Englewood, Ohio and Anita (Gregg) Steamer of West Dundee, Illinois. He was a 1965 graduate of Northmont High School. He held an associate degree from Sinclair Community College and attended Wright State University. He retired after 33 years of service at General Motors (Inland). He had been a tool and die supervisor and retired as a senior manufacturing engineer. He loved to watch Ohio State football, Cincinnati Bengals football, Cincinnati Reds baseball and Cleveland Cavaliers basketball. He was a car enthusiast and loved his Chevy's during the muscle car era. He loved to vacation with his family at Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina. In previous years, he enjoyed bass fishing and fishing trips to Canada. During his time in Florida, he loved to play cards, board games, pickleball and golf. He couldn't wait for the kids and grandkids to come and visit. He had been a member of The Village of Faith Baptist Church in Wildwood, Florida where he served as an usher. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd, Englewood). Interment will follow the cemetery at Riverside Cemetery in Troy. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, from 10:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice Foundation - Troy (3230 N. County Rd. 25A Troy, OH 45373) Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHom.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com