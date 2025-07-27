Pinson (Elliott), Carol Ann



Pinson, Carol Ann, 66, of Springfield, passed away Friday, July 18, 2025, at Hospice of Dayton. Carol was born August 30, 1958, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Harry and Esther (Donahue) Elliott. She retired as a paralegal from Doughty & Doughty and was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. In her free time, she loved spending time with her children, and especially her grandson. Survivors include two children, Blair (Amy) Pinson and Christie (Stephen Blazer) Pinson; and one grandson, Nathan. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Robert C. Pinson, Jr. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, July 29 at 11:00 a.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home.



