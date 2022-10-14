PINSKY, Richard Alan "Rick"



Age 51, of Washington Township, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at The University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Rick was employed at Kettering Medical Center, formally employed at his family owned Mendelson Electronics Co. He was a dedicated member of the Star Trek USS Bismarck Club, loved working with LEGOS, was a devoted lifelong member of Beth Abraham Synagogue and Recording Secretary of the Beth Abraham Men's Club. He attended Ball State University, Wright State University and earned an Associate's Degree in Pharmacy Tech from Sinclair College.



Rick is survived by his beloved parents, Terry and Marlene Pinsky of Dayton; brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Michelle Pinsky of Mason; nieces, Dayna and Samantha Pinsky; and many other relatives and many friends.



Funeral service 11:00 AM, Friday, October 14, 2022, (TODAY) at Beth Abraham Synagogue, 305 Sugar Camp Circle with Rabbi Aubrey L. Glazer officiating. Interment Beth Abraham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beth Abraham Synagogue in Rick's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, North Main Street Chapel.

