Pike Jr., Mark E.



Mark E. Pike Jr., age 64 of Miamisburg, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 2, 2024. He was born August 5, 1959 in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, the son of the late Mark Pike Sr. and Mary (Doyle) Pike. Mark attended Presentation Catholic School, Midland High School, and Duffs Business Institute. He was a Boy Scout, and played football, baseball, and basketball. He was also a member of the Silver Sabers Drum Corp in the 1970's, which began his lifelong passion in Drum Corps International. Mark was involved in many youth group programs, Miami Valley Adaptive Color Guard, National Fragile X Tri-State Chapter, and HC-Fry Glass Society. He loved performing arts and all Pittsburgh, PA sports. Mark never met a stranger and was always ready to help anyone who needed it. Mark is survived by his wife, Denise; step-daughter, Tiffany Stewart; grandchildren, John Plonka and Lola Eiler; siblings, Bill (Debi) Pike of Midland, PA, John Pike (Kris Wilson) of Salem, OH, Tina Petroff of Midland, PA, Julia (Jerry) Reiner of Eagle Mountain, UT, and Jeana Pike of Midland, PA; mother-in-law, Judy Kaufman of Rochester, PA; 8 nieces and nephews; 14 great nieces and nephews; fur babies, Oreo and Diamond; as well as many aunts, uncles, extended family, and friends. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Pike; step-son, John Robert Stewart; father-in-law, John Kaufman; and brother-in-law, Jack Kaufman. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 8, 2024 from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459). Funeral service will begin at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Mark's memory to MVAC - Miami Valley Adaptive Color Guard (P.O. Box 422, Miamisburg, OH 45342) or the National Fragile X Foundation (1012 14th Street NW, Suite 500, Washington, D.C. 20005). Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



