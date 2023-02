PIERCE, William G. "Bill"



11/03/1938 - 02/18/2023



William "Bill" Pierce, 84, of Piketon, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2023. He was predeceased by his mother Virginia (Gochoel) Flannagan, father William Pierce, son Jeff Pierce, stepfather Floyd Flannagan, sister Marilyn (George) Bowden, brother David (Linda) Pierce. He's survived by his wife Glenda, daughter Shelly (Keith) Robinson, sister Malinda Schroeder, stepdaughters Tiffany Noble, Tracy (Scott) Legg, Myla (Den) McDowell. 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Services are Friday, February 24. Funeral information and directions are available at



www.botkinhornbackfuneralhome.com