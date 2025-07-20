Pierce, John Clark



John Clark Pierce, 90, of Fairborn, Ohio, son of Lawrence and Florine Pierce, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2025. Born on May 29, 1935, in Staten Island, New York, John's legacy is one of generosity, intelligence, and unwavering commitment to his family and community.



A graduate of Cornell University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and Penn State University with a master's degree, John served his country for 20 years in the Air Force as an Officer and as a Computer Analyst Programmer for another 30 years.



A proud and active member of the Boy Scouts of America with the Tecumseh Council for more than 45 years, John served as both a council member and leader  encouraging young people's growth and love for nature. He was a generous blood donor, donating over 20 gallons throughout his life.



A respected member of Trinity United Church of Christ for over 50 years, John participated in church council, choir and bells (where he was able to express his love of music), and outreach roles. He served faithfully as church secretary/treasurer during the past two decades.



He is survived by his wife, Thora, and his children, Betty (Kevin) Casey, Dorothy (Mike) Falk, and John (D) Pierce, and his brothers Larry and Dick Pierce.



Grandchildren, Kat (Tom), Andy (Carissa), Andrea, Ellen, and Colleen (Mike), and great-grand Children, Ryan, Della, Henry, and Addie.



A Celebration of Life will be held on September 13, 2025, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 821 North Central Avenue, Fairborn, Ohio. The family will greet friends and guests from 10 am to service time at 11 am. All are invited. His family offers sincere gratitude to those who supported John in prayer, visits, and thoughts during his final journey home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boy Scouts of America, www.tecumsehcouncil.org which was dear to John. Please consider donating to your local blood bank in John's honor.



