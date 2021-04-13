PICKETT, Eithel Juanita



81 of Fairborn, OH, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at her home. She was born on March 23, 1940, in Kidder, KY, the daughter of James and Vada Flynn. Juanita retired from Delco Moraine having served as a Quality Control Technician. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Juanita loved to travel and sing for the Lord as she did so for many years.



She also loved spending time with her family. She also was a longtime member of Victory Church and lifetime member of the N.A.A.C.P. Juanita is preceded in death by her husband, Norman; son Jeffrey; both parents and her grandson, Aaron Brown. She is survived by her two daughters, Tara Pickett,



Michelle Wood both of Fairborn, OH; her sisters, Lorraine (Glen) Hale of Somerset, KY, and Zellene Large of Eubank, KY. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Bryant (Hanna) Stinson of Mt. Joliet, TN, Brandon (Nancy) Pickett of Seattle, WA, and one great-grandchild, Arlo Stinson.



A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, from 11 AM until the time of service at 1 PM at Victory Church, 2443 Valle Green Drive, Fairborn, OH, with the Rev. Dr. Stuart M. Snow officiating. A burial will follow at Byron Cemetery, 3256 Trebein Road in Fairborn. The Brough Funeral Home in Miamisburg, OH, is serving the family. The obituary may be viewed at: www.broughfuneral.com.

